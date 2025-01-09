National Board of Review Awards hold space for ‘Wicked’

NEW YORK

Days after “Wicked” went home from the Golden Globes with a single award for box office achievement, the National Board of Review Awards held space for the smash hit musical, celebrating its cast and director in the New York group's annual gala on Jan. 7.

The untelevised but starry NBR Awards were a chance for many of the nominees who didn’t win Sunday to trot out their would-be acceptance speeches, including Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin and Nicole Kidman.

Accepting the award for best actress for her performance in the erotic thriller “Babygirl,” Kidman celebrated by chugging a glass of milk, a nod to some of the film's kinky sex games. After finishing, Kidman triumphantly announced “Good girl!" and left the stage.

It also was an opportunity for some jabs at the Globes. “Isn’t this room just a little bit classier than the Beverly Hilton?“ quipped presenter Christine Baranski, looking around the elegant marble-columned midtown venue, Cipriani’s.

Others were less impressed by the old-school New York vibe. “The bathroom attendant, that shouldn’t exist anymore,” Culkin said during a typically free-form acceptance speech for best supporting actor for his role in “A Real Pain.”

The night belonged to Jon M. Chu's “Wicked.” The musical was the board's pick for best film, best director for Chu and a special award for the creative collaboration of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The two, in back-and-forth remarks, continued their mutual praise of each other.

Craig, the best actor winner for his performance in Luca Guadagnino’s William S. Burroughs’ adaptation, “Queer,” declared: “We are in good shape.”

Sofia Coppola presented best supporting actress to Elle Fanning, who starred as a 12-year-old in 2010's “Somewhere,” for her performance in “A Complete Unknown.” “She’s really the same person that I met when she was 11,” Coppola said.

Other introductions were more surprising. John Lithgow, there as part of the “Conclave” group that won best ensemble, introduced breakthrough performance winner and “Anora” star Mikey Madison. Lithgow had only just met her but profusely praised her performance, listing a wide array of its traits, one of which drew giggles from the crowd, and the 25-year-old Madison.

Carol Kane presented best animated film to the wondrous Latvian film “Flow ,” about a cat and other animals in a flooded world. She didn’t, at first, seem well-suited to the job.