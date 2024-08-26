Nation marks Great Offensive with week-long events

AFYONKARAHİSAR

Türkiye is commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Great Offensive, the largest and final military operation of Türkiye's War of Independence, with a series of events in the western city of Afyonkarahisar.

Led by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the offensive began on Aug. 26, 1922, and culminated in a victory against the Kingdom of Greece within five days.

The battle took place across several provinces in what is now western Türkiye.

Celebrations began late on Aug. 25, with a visit to a historical house in Afyonkarahisar's Şuhut district, the starting point of the offensive.

The house served as a temporary headquarters for Atatürk in the days leading up to the battle.

Later that day, mounted units of the gendarmerie retraced the path taken by Turkish cavalry forces during their advance from Afyonkarahisar to İzmir.

The evening festivities featured a dance performance by teams affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, followed by a concert by singer Nilgün Kızılcı.

Early on Aug. 26, a ceremonial march will take place to Kocatepe, the site of the first raids of the offensive. The morning will see horse races and bicycle tours, and the day's activities will culminate with a concert by singer Kıraç in the city square.

Various panels, exhibitions and band ceremonies are scheduled to take place until Aug. 30, the anniversary of the battle's conclusion, which is celebrated as a national holiday in Türkiye.

The celebrations will close with folk dances and theater performances.

The Great Offensive began with the Battle of Dumlupınar, which marked the turning point in Türkiye's War of Independence.

After the victory, Turkish forces pursued the retreating Greek army over a distance of 300 kilometers, eventually capturing İzmir on Sept. 9, 1922.

The operation ended within 10 days, when the last Greek troops left Turkish soil.

Türkiye's War of Independence was sparked by the occupation of the country by Allied forces following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War I.