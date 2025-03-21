Nation gears up for vibrant Nevruz celebrations

Nation gears up for vibrant Nevruz celebrations

DİYARBAKIR
Nation gears up for vibrant Nevruz celebrations

Thousands of people have completed their preparations for Nevruz, a traditional festival marking the arrival of spring, with engaging rituals and vibrant events across Türkiye.

The nation celebrates the event, celebrated in mid-to-late March as the first day of spring in Kurdish, Iranian and Eurasian traditions with colorful festivities, on March 21 this year.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will hold a Nevruz event on this date, set to take place at Istanbul’s Haliç congress center, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in attendance, the spokesperson Ömer Çelik announced. He emphasized that the event would symbolize the country’s commitment to a “terror-free Türkiye.”

In the event, Erdoğan will light the Nevruz fire — as people light fires and jump over them three times to make wishes on this auspicious day.

In the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, Nevruz festival will be organized by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), featuring the burning of 3 tons of wood as a celebration for the much-anticipated event.

In a bid to ensure stability during the event, authorities heightened security measures across the province, including the installation of 10 kilometers of barriers. With around 10,000 police officers assigned to ensure safety, attendees will undergo three-stage security checks at six main entrance points before entering the event space.

To prevent unauthorized access, a 3-meter-high wire fence was also placed in front of the stage, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year's disturbances when some officials were injured by stones that were thrown.

Meanwhile, in the western city of Manisa, the 485th International Mesir Paste Festival coincided with Nevruz celebrations this year, too, offering a unique blend of traditional festivities.

The festival, a UNESCO-recognized Intangible Cultural Heritage tradition, will take place right after the Nevruz events. The Nevruz festivities in the city will feature rituals such as jumping over the Nevruz fire, folk dance performances, a grand parade and a tree-planting event.

This year’s mesir paste festival will also kick off with a lively parade, with tons of specially made sweet paste, containing around 41 different spices, raining down from 41 different points atop the Sultan Mosque's, one of the city's iconic monuments, domes and minarets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany
Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlus arrest

Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlu's arrest
Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz warns against provocative rhetoric

VP Yılmaz warns against 'provocative rhetoric'
Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿