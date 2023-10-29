Nation celebrates 100th year of Turkish Republic

ANKARA

The nation is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic with enthusiasm, gratitude and profound pride, with numerous events, festivals and marches honoring both Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the century-old country since the beginning of the week of Oct. 29.

From the governmental institutions to the educational establishments and from the edifices that punctuate the urban landscapes to the vessels of public transportation that traverse the country’s land, citizens are zealously adorning various edifices and conveyances with the resplendent symbol of nationhood – the Turkish flag.

In every city, the local authorities, with meticulous precision, have undertaken elaborate preparations to facilitate extensive flag marches that span colossal distances.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to first visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, with state dignitaries and then participate in the "100 Monumental Works in the 100th Year of the Republic" oil painting exhibition at the Presidential Complex and receive well-wishes at the reception.

Erdoğan will also take part in the "100th Year Official Parade Ceremony" at the parliament and address the citizens in his speech.

In Edirne and Iğdır, students and teachers presented performances where they created silhouettes of Atatürk using their bodies.

Meanwhile, a group of seven cyclists embarked on a remarkable 329-kilometer journey, as they endeavored to transport a meticulously crafted replica of the Amasya Declaration, the veritable birth certificate of the Turkish Republic, to Ankara, the very site where the republic was proclaimed and christened into existence.

The Defense Ministry also announced that it will hold a parade in the Istanbul Bosphorus on Oct. 29 to honor the republic with 100 warships. In addition to the ship ceremony, there will be 101 artillery fires, and 20 fighter jets will fly over the Bosphorus.

This parade will be the largest naval parade in Turkish naval history.

According to maritime traditions, a maritime whistle known as "silistre" will be played as the ships leave the port. The ships will start their journey by crossing from the north to the south of the Bosphorus, greeting the people on both sides.

The Turkish Air Force's acrobatic team, the Turkish Stars, will perform aerial displays in the skies of the southern province of Antalya as part of the celebrations.

Within the scope of the "Planting 100 Trees in Every Class in the 100th Year" project by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, many elementary school students in Ankara and Balıkesir planted saplings in designated areas in their cities.