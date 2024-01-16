NASA sets launch dates for Türkiye's first astronaut Gezeravcı

NASA has unveiled the launch program for Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, as part of the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew set to journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Ax-3 crew, including Gezeravcı, an F-16 pilot, is scheduled to lift off on the night of Jan. 17, transitioning into Jan. 18 at 1:11 a.m., en route to the ISS, aiming to dock with the station on Jan. 19 at 1:15 p.m. The docking will be accompanied by unloading cargo and a welcoming ceremony for the crew.

In anticipation of the historic event, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, shared a video on social media where Gezeravcı expressed his excitement about the space voyage citing the National Space Program led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kacır emphasized the significance of the event for Türkiye, citing that "the horizon of the Turkish nation, bearing the crescent and star on its flag, extends beyond the sky to the depths of space."

Gezeravcı, in the video, recounted his journey to becoming Türkiye’s first astronaut, stating, "The highest altitude I've reached with iron wings so far is 51,000 feet. I am very curious about the feeling of looking down at the blue planet with the naked eye. Flying in space without wings will be an incredible sensation."

As the countdown to the launch begins, the Turkish government, along with Minister Kacır and Gezeravcı's family, will be present at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the historic liftoff. Minister Kacır highlighted that Gezeravcı's role in this mission contributes to advancements in Turkish space science with a commitment to realizing the goals of the National Space Program.

