NASA eyes summer streaming liftoff on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix said Monday it will soon allow viewers to binge rocket launches and spacewalks through a partnership with U.S. space agency NASA.

"Whether you're a die-hard space nerd or someone who just really, really enjoys seeing Earth glow from 250 miles up, the countdown has officially begun," Netflix said in a blog post announcing the new NASA+ feed.

Programming will include "jaw-dropping Earth views from the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut spacewalks that make your palms sweat" and rocket launch livestreams, according to Netflix.

NASA said its partnership with the entertainment company, which reported over 300 million subscribers in December, aims to "bring space a little closer to home."

"Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," wrote Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+.

The stream is committed to "inspiring new generations right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone," she added.

NASA+ programming will remain free of charge for viewers on the NASA.gov website and the agency's mobile app.

Netflix announced a similar partnership with French television group TF1 earlier this month, its first such deal with a major traditional broadcaster anywhere in the world.

That programming is slated to launch in summer 2026, giving Netflix subscribers in France access to five TV channels and a streaming platform.

The terms of the Netflix deal were not made public, but follow in the footsteps of other partnerships to expand its content offerings.

The company entered new territory at the end of 2024 by livestreaming two NFL games and a boxing match between YouTube personality Jake Paul and retired professional boxer Mike Tyson.

