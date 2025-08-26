N Korea ‘could produce 10-20 nukes per year’

N Korea ‘could produce 10-20 nukes per year’

SEOUL
N Korea ‘could produce 10-20 nukes per year’

North Korea could soon produce 10 to 20 nuclear weapons per year, South Korea's dovish new president has said, as he called for efforts to lower tensions.

North Korea has assembled an estimated 50 warheads and has fissile material to produce up to 40 more, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

"An ICBM capable of reaching the United States is almost fully developed, and they are continuing to build the capacity to produce approximately 10 to 20 nuclear bombs per year," President Lee Jae Myung said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Aug. 25.

Referring to the harder-line policies of his predecessor and lack of diplomacy with North Korea, Lee said: "We have made efforts to deter North Korea and apply sanctions, but the result has been North Korea continues developing its nuclear program."

"The hard fact is that the number of nuclear weapons that North Korea possesses has increased over the past three to four years," he said.

Lee said that South Korea was committed to conventional weapons deterrence against the North but also pointed to his efforts to ease steps seen as provocative, such as ending loudspeaker blasting of anti-North Korea messages across the military frontier.

He was speaking after talks with President Donald Trump, who said he hoped to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

    Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

  2. Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

    Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

  3. Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

    Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

  4. AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

    AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

  5. Consumers challenge market discounts amid price volatility

    Consumers challenge market discounts amid price volatility
Recommended
Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky
Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to act civilized

Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to 'act civilized'
Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers

Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers
Israeli protesters demand hostage deal as cabinet meets

Israeli protesters demand hostage deal as cabinet meets
Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport
US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy
Venezuela builds up border security over US warships

Venezuela builds up border security over US warships
WORLD Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday killed three people and left more than 100,000 households without power, Kiev said.
ECONOMY Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

The service sector held the largest share of active enterprises and employment in Türkiye in 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 27.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿