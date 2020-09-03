Mysterious man sells watermelons in luxury car

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
A man, assumed to be of Arab origin, who parked his luxury Lamborghini car worth of five million Turkish Liras ($672,000) in one of the busiest roads in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul and started selling watermelons for five liras (60 cents), became a nation-wide mystery.

While the man was making the sale, a friend of his started a live broadcast on social media.

Sale on the trunk of a luxury car drew attention, and in a short time, people made a long queue to buy watermelons.

However, as the journalists came to the scene, the guy left the remaining watermelons on the sidewalk and left immediately with his car that had a number plate registered at the southern province of Antalya.

The identity of the man or the reason for the incident is still a mystery.

The price for a secondhand Lamborghini Aventador in Turkey is around five million Turkish Liras, according to car experts.

The annual tax of the car, which goes from zero to 100 km per hour in 2.9 seconds, is 46,000 liras ($6200).

