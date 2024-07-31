Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by 6 months

Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by 6 months

NAYPYIDAW
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by 6 months

Myanmar's junta on Wednesday extended extend a state of emergency by six months, again delaying fresh elections the junta has promised to hold.

All the members of the junta-stacked National Defence and Security Council "unanimously decided to extend the period of the state of emergency for another six months," according to broadcaster MRTV.

The military seized power after making unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in 2020 elections which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide.

It has extended the state of emergency multiple times since as it struggles to crush armed opposition to its coup by established ethnic minority armed groups and newer pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces".

Myanmar's military-drafted 2008 constitution, which the junta has said is still in force, requires authorities to hold fresh elections within six months of a state of emergency being lifted.

Since the coup fighting between the military and its opponents has forced 2.7 million people to flee their home, according to the United Nations.

Since the coup fighting between the military and its opponents has forced 2.7 million people to flee their home, according to the United Nations.

More than 5,400 people have been killed and 27,000 arrested in the junta's crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta has said it will hold fresh elections in 2025.

But critics say the proposed polls will be neither free nor fair.

Myanmar ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  2. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  3. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  4. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

  5. Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month

    Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month
Recommended
Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Kremlin says F-16s delivered to Ukraine will be shot down

Kremlin says F-16s delivered to Ukraine 'will be shot down'
Russian force ends duty at key Armenian point

Russian force ends duty at key Armenian point
Israel: Hamas military chief killed in earlier strike

Israel: Hamas military chief killed in earlier strike
China says July was its hottest month since records began

China says July was its hottest month since records began
Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest

Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest
Troubles in three UK cities forces Starmer to act tough

Troubles in three UK cities forces Starmer to act tough
WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿