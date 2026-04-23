Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

NAYPYIDAW
Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar's leader is "considering good things" for detained Aung San Suu Kyi, Thailand's top diplomat said after meeting the country's coup leader for the first time since he took over as civilian president.

Tropical Myanmar has been led by Min Aung Hlaing since 2021, who as armed forces chief deposed Suu Kyi's elected government, detained the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and sparked civil war.

This month he took over the role of civilian president after an election democracy watchdogs dismissed as a choreographed affair designed to rebrand military rule.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said he raised the issue of Suu Kyi when he met Myanmar's leader in the capital Naypyidaw on April 22.

"The president said that she is being well taken care of and the Myanmar government is considering good things, without giving any further details," Sihasak said in a video message before returning to Thailand yesterday.

"This should be a good sign," he added.

Min Aung Hlaing last week pardoned Suu Kyi's top aide Win Myint, who served as the ceremonial president of her administration and was also swept into custody in the coup.

Some analysts have dismissed the clemency measure as part of a rebranding effort for Min Aung Hlaing's new administration as it grasps for legitimacy.

The announcement of Win Myint's pardon has nonetheless renewed diplomatic calls for Suu Kyi's release.

 

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