Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

ANKARA
Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

Türkiye on Friday issued a statement responding to remarks by authorities in some countries regarding the events of 1915, emphasizing regional stability while opposing what it described as the “political exploitation of the issue.”

“The climate of peace and reconciliation emerging in the Southern Caucasus is a vigorous response - from those who aspire to see the region become a basin of stability and cooperation - to those who try to generate hostility from history,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

Referring to ongoing debates over 1915 events, Ankara said relevant parties maintain a shared position against what it described as "the political exploitation of the issue."

The statement further added: “It is observed that some third country politicians seek to exploit this issue for their narrow political interests or attempt to cover up their own responsibilities.”

Reiterating its long-standing position, Türkiye said it remains committed to historical inquiry and transparency, noting that it “has harbored the strongest examples of a culture of coexistence for centuries” and recalling its proposal to establish a joint historical commission to examine the events of 1915 in an objective and just manner.

“We invite third parties with constructive intentions to support the efforts towards reaching a shared and just memory, and the recently developed positive atmosphere of dialogue,” the statement added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

    Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

  2. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  3. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  4. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

  5. Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

    Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit
Recommended
Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary
Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns
Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit
Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground

Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground
Communications director says Türkiye must assert sovereignty in cyberspace

Communications director says Türkiye must assert sovereignty in cyberspace
Fidan says deadlock in US-Iran nuclear talks may soon be broken

Fidan says deadlock in US-Iran nuclear talks may soon be broken
Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade

Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade
WORLD Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

A Russian strike hit a residential building in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro city, killing two people, injuring 21 and with five more people believed missing, authorities said Saturday.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿