Türkiye rejects ‘political exploitation’ of 1915 events

ANKARA

Türkiye on Friday issued a statement responding to remarks by authorities in some countries regarding the events of 1915, emphasizing regional stability while opposing what it described as the “political exploitation of the issue.”

“The climate of peace and reconciliation emerging in the Southern Caucasus is a vigorous response - from those who aspire to see the region become a basin of stability and cooperation - to those who try to generate hostility from history,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

Referring to ongoing debates over 1915 events, Ankara said relevant parties maintain a shared position against what it described as "the political exploitation of the issue."

The statement further added: “It is observed that some third country politicians seek to exploit this issue for their narrow political interests or attempt to cover up their own responsibilities.”

Reiterating its long-standing position, Türkiye said it remains committed to historical inquiry and transparency, noting that it “has harbored the strongest examples of a culture of coexistence for centuries” and recalling its proposal to establish a joint historical commission to examine the events of 1915 in an objective and just manner.

“We invite third parties with constructive intentions to support the efforts towards reaching a shared and just memory, and the recently developed positive atmosphere of dialogue,” the statement added.