‘My Sweet Orange Tree’ tops list of most borrowed books

ANKARA

Jose Mauro de Vasconcelos' beloved novel "My Sweet Orange Tree" emerged as the most borrowed adult book from libraries across Türkiye last year, according to data published by the Turkish Librarians' Association (TKD).

TKD released the data as part of the 61st Library Week, based on statistics from 1,300 public libraries nationwide, revealing the continued popularity of classic literary works.

Along with "My Sweet Orange Tree," other top adult books included "The Wren" (Çalıkuşu) by Reşat Nuri Güntekin, "Madonna in a Fur Coat" (Kürk Mantolu Madonna) by Sabahattin Ali, "Crime and Punishment" by Fyodor Dostoevsky and "Blindness" by José Saramago.

Additional popular titles were "Kuyucaklı Yusuf" by Sabahattin Ali, "The Disconnected" (Tutunamayanlar) by Oğuz Atay, "Memed, My Hawk" (İnce Memed 1) by Yaşar Kemal, "The Devil Inside Us" (İçimizdeki Şeytan) by Sabahattin Ali and "Martin Eden" by Jack London.

In the children's category, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney, "Pinocchio" by Carlo Collodi and "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery were among the top borrowings, with the Levent series by Mustafa Orakçı leading the list.

Despite the growing competition from digital platforms, libraries remain indispensable, especially for disadvantaged groups, thanks to their unique collections, TKD president Ali Fuat Kartal told daily Hürriyet.