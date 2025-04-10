‘My Sweet Orange Tree’ tops list of most borrowed books

‘My Sweet Orange Tree’ tops list of most borrowed books

ANKARA
‘My Sweet Orange Tree’ tops list of most borrowed books

Jose Mauro de Vasconcelos' beloved novel "My Sweet Orange Tree" emerged as the most borrowed adult book from libraries across Türkiye last year, according to data published by the Turkish Librarians' Association (TKD).

TKD released the data as part of the 61st Library Week, based on statistics from 1,300 public libraries nationwide, revealing the continued popularity of classic literary works.

Along with "My Sweet Orange Tree," other top adult books included "The Wren" (Çalıkuşu) by Reşat Nuri Güntekin, "Madonna in a Fur Coat" (Kürk Mantolu Madonna) by Sabahattin Ali, "Crime and Punishment" by Fyodor Dostoevsky and "Blindness" by José Saramago.

Additional popular titles were "Kuyucaklı Yusuf" by Sabahattin Ali, "The Disconnected" (Tutunamayanlar) by Oğuz Atay, "Memed, My Hawk" (İnce Memed 1) by Yaşar Kemal, "The Devil Inside Us" (İçimizdeki Şeytan) by Sabahattin Ali and "Martin Eden" by Jack London.

In the children's category, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney, "Pinocchio" by Carlo Collodi and "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery were among the top borrowings, with the Levent series by Mustafa Orakçı leading the list.

Despite the growing competition from digital platforms, libraries remain indispensable, especially for disadvantaged groups, thanks to their unique collections, TKD president Ali Fuat Kartal told daily Hürriyet.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

    Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

  2. Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

    Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

  3. Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

    Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

  4. Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

    Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

  5. Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

    Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Recommended
Indonesian president voices support for Türkiyes pursuit of justice

Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice
Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue
CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest

CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest
Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats

Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats
Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus

Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus
Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers
WORLD Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, died on April 10 in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿