Mussels to be used against marine mucilage invasion

  • November 05 2021 07:00:00

Mussels to be used against marine mucilage invasion

ANKARA
Mussels to be used against marine mucilage invasion

Mussels will be used in line with a massive cleanup campaign launched by authorities to eliminate the problem of mucilage that has severely threatened the marine biome of the Marmara Sea, a senior official has said.

Speaking at the all-party committee set up in the Turkish parliament that investigates the cause of the mucilage outbreak and measures to combat it, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that the seawater would be cleaned by mussels left into the sea by authorities.

“The Marmara Sea will reach an annual mussel production capacity of 45,000 tons. In this context, we are establishing a kind of biological water treatment system so that 22.5 billion liters of water per hour will be filtered and cleaned by mussels,” Pakdemirli noted.

Mucilage is a jelly-like layer of slime that developed on the surface of the Marmara Sea this summer due to the excessive proliferation of microscopic plants called phytoplankton caused by untreated waste dumped in the partly-landlocked sea.

Noting that a 22-point action plan to clear the recent surge in mucilage will be carried out by authorities, Pakdemirli said that there were five actions carried out under the responsibility of his ministry and six actions to be carried out in cooperation with other ministries.

He also said that the necessary studies have been completed for the determination of sensitive water bodies and for updating the regulation on improving water quality.

The minister noted that medium and large-scale livestock enterprises in the Marmara Sea Basin are obliged to build animal manure storage in order to prevent nitrate pollution caused by agricultural production.

Turkey,

WORLD Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret
MOST POPULAR

  1. Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

    Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

  2. Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

    Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

  3. Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

    Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

  4. Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

    Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

  5. Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president

    Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president
Recommended
Turkeys first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey's first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson
Facebook says it attaches importance to Turkey’s national interests

Facebook says it attaches importance to Turkey’s national interests
Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker
Prison sentence upheld for woman who killed ‘abusive’ husband

Prison sentence upheld for woman who killed ‘abusive’ husband
Conjoined Cameroonian twin sisters separated in Istanbul

Conjoined Cameroonian twin sisters separated in Istanbul
Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base
WORLD Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

A Washington judge questioned on Nov. 4 former president Donald Trump’s suit to block the release of White House records that could implicate him or his aides in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry

Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry

Government officials, business executives, and experts on Nov. 4 discussed the importance of the defense industry at a summit held in the central Turkish city of Konya organized by the Entrepreneurial Businessmen's Association.
SPORTS Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at home on Nov. 4.