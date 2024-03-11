Muslim holy month Ramadan commences

ISTANBUL

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on March 11, as the faithful prepared for a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting in which Muslims will refrain from eating or drinking anything.

Many will strictly observe prayers, read the Quran and donate to charity as they seek to draw closer to God. Family and friends will gather for joyful nightly feasts for the next 30 days.

Mosques across Istanbul are adorned with mahyas, a centuries-old tradition of illuminated messages hung on minarets, which also indicate to the public that Ramadan has come.

Over the weeked, in Eminönü, the shopping hub of Istanbul renowned for its affordability, an array of goods including dates, dairy products, and olives emerged as favorites, as every year.

However, this year, a notable surge in prices were seen in the bazaar, with an overall increase of approximately 50% compared to 2023.

Shopkeeper Erdal Yusufoğlu said that despite bustling streets, the fervency of shopping seems to have waned due to prices. According to Yusufoğlu, dairy products reign supreme in demand, while meat sales witness a sharp decline of around 80%.

"People shop by grams, not by kilos," he said, attributing the substantial hikes to raw material and labor costs.

Nevertheless, Yusufoğlu stated that many products are still significantly more affordable in Eminönü, although there may be price disparities between stalls.

While a week’s worth of suhoor and iftar provisions for a family of four can tally up to at least 2000 Turkish Liras ($60), adding desert expenses, the weekly total surges to a minimum of 4000 liras.