Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

ANKARA
Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

The owner of Tesla, X and SpaceX Elon Musk thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his invitation to Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, as he congratulated all the teams competing in the festival on Sept. 29. 

In a message he posted on X, Musk said he would be attending the festival in person next year. He also said he would discuss further opportunities for investment in Türkiye.

In response to Musk, Erdoğan said Türkiye will be pleased to host him at Teknofest next year.

"Dear @elonmusk, we will be extremely pleased to host you at next year's @Teknofest," Erdoğan said on Twitter, adding that he believes cooperation with the tech magnate based on a win-win ideology will greatly contribute to Türkiye and humanity.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan held a meeting with Musk in New York. 

 

 

TÜRKIYE Officials condemn Sweden for allowing provocative act against Erdoğan

Officials condemn Sweden for allowing 'provocative' act against Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Officials condemn Sweden for allowing 'provocative' act against Erdoğan

    Officials condemn Sweden for allowing 'provocative' act against Erdoğan

  2. New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

    New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

  3. Kosovo on edge after deadly clashes stir unease

    Kosovo on edge after deadly clashes stir unease

  4. US government hours from shutdown, funding chaos

    US government hours from shutdown, funding chaos

  5. Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

    Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year
Recommended
Officials condemn Sweden for allowing provocative act against Erdoğan

Officials condemn Sweden for allowing 'provocative' act against Erdoğan
Natural gas explosions claim lives in Ankara, Istanbul

Natural gas explosions claim lives in Ankara, Istanbul
Ephesus Village embraces agro-tourism to reach global audience

Ephesus Village embraces agro-tourism to reach global audience
Belgian couple face travel ban over historical stones

Belgian couple face travel ban over historical stones
TPAOs drillship begins ops in Black Sea

TPAO's drillship begins ops in Black Sea
Türkiye aims for independence in defense, says Erdoğan

Türkiye aims for independence in defense, says Erdoğan
WORLD New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed

Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in America's financial capital.
ECONOMY Banks’ profits rise 39 percent in January-August

Banks’ profits rise 39 percent in January-August

The combined net income of Turkish banks increased by 39 percent in January-August from a year ago, totaling 350.6 billion Turkish Liras ($12.8 billion), according to the data of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.