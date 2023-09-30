Musk plans to attend Teknofest next year

ANKARA

The owner of Tesla, X and SpaceX Elon Musk thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his invitation to Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, as he congratulated all the teams competing in the festival on Sept. 29.

Congratulations to all the teams competing in @Teknofest!



Thank you, President @RTErdogan, for the invitation.



I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/ODWjv34uI5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

In a message he posted on X, Musk said he would be attending the festival in person next year. He also said he would discuss further opportunities for investment in Türkiye.

In response to Musk, Erdoğan said Türkiye will be pleased to host him at Teknofest next year.

"Dear @elonmusk, we will be extremely pleased to host you at next year's @Teknofest," Erdoğan said on Twitter, adding that he believes cooperation with the tech magnate based on a win-win ideology will greatly contribute to Türkiye and humanity.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan held a meeting with Musk in New York.