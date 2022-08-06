Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO
Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter

Twitter has said the notion Elon Musk was “hoodwinked” into inking a $44 billion buyout deal defies reason and the facts.
In a filing on Aug.4, Twitter rejected counter claims made by Musk as he fights to walk away from the deal he inked in April to buy the company.

“According to Musk, he - the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers - was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement,” Twitter said.

“That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds.”

Musk last week filed a countersuit along with a legal defense against Twitter’s claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the takeover deal.

A five-day trial that will consider Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk has been scheduled for October 17.

Musk in July announced he was ending their agreement because the firm had misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.

Twitter has stuck by its estimates that less than 5 percent of the activity on the platform is due to software “bots” rather than people.

The company also disputed Musk’s assertion that he has the right to walk away from the deal if Twitter’s bot count is found to be wrong since he didn’t ask anything about bots when he made the buyout offer.

“We are committed to closing the merger on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk,” Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a letter to investors.

Billions of dollars are at stake, but so is the future of Twitter, which Musk has said should allow any legal speech - an absolutist position that has sparked fears the network could be used to incite violence.

ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

    China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

  3. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  4. Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

    Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

  5. Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

    Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success
Recommended
Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first
Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
Borsa Istanbul visits companies

Borsa Istanbul visits companies
Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year

Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year
Top 500 IT firms’ revenues hit 214 billion liras

Top 500 IT firms’ revenues hit 214 billion liras
Construction materials exports may reach record high this year

Construction materials exports may reach record high this year
WORLD Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long COVID, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date has suggested.
ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.