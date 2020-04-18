Music, dance performance pleases neighbors amid lockdown

ISTANBUL

Two musicians gave concerts on their terraces for their neighbors who cannot leave their homes due to stay-at-home orders, with a belly dancer accompanying them in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

Alper Kalaycıklıoğlu and Hakan Kaya played upbeat music on their instruments to boost their neighbors’ morale, as dancer Su Selda Uzun belly danced to their songs.

Expressing that playing instruments on the terrace is very fun, Kalaycıklıoğlu said that they also received great support from their neighbors.

“We love doing this, people love it too. Our neighbors are also amazing. Every time we go out to the terrace, everybody goes to the windows and applauds,” he said.

“Sometimes we are shy because we think we are bothering people, but then we see that they want us to continue,” he added.

Uzun said it was important that people kept their morale high.

Kaya said they played and danced all together with the whole neighborhood.