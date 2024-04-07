Museums welcome 4 mln visitors in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Nearly 4 million visitors have flocked to museums and archeological sites in the first three months of 2024, according to a recent announcement made by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Notably, Mevlana Museum in the central city of Konya attracted more than 383,000 visitors during the period, followed by Hierapolis archeological site in western province Denizli with 259,000 visitors, western province İzmir’s Ephesus archeological site with 249,000 visitors and central province Nevşehir’s Göreme archeological site with 149,000 visitors.

The surge in interest also saw a significant increase in Müzekart (museum card) sales, totaling 701,000 cards sold in the first quarter. Sales figures in January, February and March experienced respective boosts of 7 percent, 122 percent and 77 percent compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Sacred Trusts Chamber at Topkapı Palace exhibiting relics of Islamic prophet Muhammad and other prophets during Ramadan heightened attention to the already popular tourist spot, attracting up to 13,000 visitors daily, compared to the usual 7,000.

The chamber, renowned for its historical significance and cultural treasures, underwent extensive refurbishment, meticulously attending to every detail, from its carpets to its tile, and from its floors to its domes. Among the revered relics reinstated for display this year was a gilded box containing stone and soil fragments from Hücre-i Saadet (Prophet Muhammad’s tomb).

Situated within the Ederun Courtyard of Topkapı Palace, the Sacred Trusts Chamber has served as a custodian of Turkish and Islamic heritage for over five centuries, showcasing treasures dating back to Yavuz Sultan Selim’s Egyptian campaign in 1517. Among its most favored artifacts is the mantle attributed to the Prophet Muhammad, alongside his sword, the case from the Battle of Uhud, letters, his beard and footprint.

Additionally, visitors have the opportunity to view relics from Mecca, including swords belonging to the four Caliphs, keys to the Kaaba, which is the metaphorical house of God in Islam, and the case of Hajar al-Aswad, a shiny, black stone located next to the Kaaba.

Speaking about the Ramadan surge, İlhan Kocaman, head of the Topkapı Palace Department said, “People come here not only from Türkiye, but also from many parts of the world, just to see the holy artifacts. Especially when Ramadan comes, the intensity and interest here increases.”

Kocaman also noted that after the chamber’s overhaul, the number of artifacts on display has increased to 400.

