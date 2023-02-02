Murakami to publish first novel in six years

Murakami to publish first novel in six years

TOKYO
Murakami to publish first novel in six years

Celebrated Japanese author Haruki Murakami will release his first new novel in six years this April, publisher Shinchosha announced on Feb. 1.

There was little detail given about the new work, which will be Murakami’s first novel since “Killing Commendatore” was published in February 2017.

In a brief statement in Japanese, Shinchosha said the new work would be published on April 13, but gave neither its title nor details of the plot.

The book is expected to be published in Japanese initially, with translations following later.

Shinchosha told AFP it could not confirm when translations of the book might be released, or even when the name of the book would be announced.

The title will be 1,200 Japanese manuscript pages long, but the exact number of book pages that will amount to was also not yet confirmed, the publisher added.

Murakami is an internationally renowned writer who is perennially pegged for the Nobel literature prize.

The 74-year-old has a cult following for his surreal works peppered with references to pop culture, which have been translated into around 50 languages.

Readers are drawn into the so-called “Murakami world” where giant frogs challenge salarymen in battle and mackerel rain down from the sky.

Murakami is known as a reclusive figure, but the author has delighted fans in recent years by moonlighting as a radio DJ.

And in 2021, a cavernous new library filled with his novels, scrapbooks and vinyl opened at Waseda University in Tokyo, featuring a replica of the writer’s minimalist workspace, a cafe, and a radio studio.

For the 2017 release of “Killing Commendatore,” major bookstores in Tokyo stayed open past midnight to allow eager fans to get their hands on the book immediately.

Details of the plot were kept under wraps to respect Murakami’s desire for “readers to discover it without knowing anything beforehand,” Shinchosha said at the time.

TÜRKIYE Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

    Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

  2. Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

    Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

  3. Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

    Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

  4. Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

    Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

  5. Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

    Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll
Recommended
Spotify passes 200 million paying users

Spotify passes 200 million paying users
Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination

Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination
Baldwin faces charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

Baldwin faces charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul

British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul
Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod

Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod
Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album

Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

A U.S. administrative judge has ruled that Amazon broke labor laws by threatening to withhold wage and benefits increases from employees at two New York warehouses if they voted to unionize.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.