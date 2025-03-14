Municipalities to face bi-monthly inspections for handling of stray animals

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry has announced that municipalities will undergo inspections every two months to monitor the handling of stray animals, following a series of recent attacks and public outcry over the issue.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that inspectors will be deployed to all 81 provinces and will conduct a 14-day evaluation, ensuring compliance with recent regulations.

“Our inspectors will conduct on-site evaluations of practices by governorships, metropolitan municipalities and local administrations. This is not an investigation but a situational assessment,” he stated.

Yerlikaya further emphasized that the inspections will review all measures taken since the implementation of the revised Animal Protection Law on Aug. 2, identifying any negligence and enforcing necessary corrective actions.

The issue of stray animals has regained prominence in Türkiye following the death of a toddler name Rana and multiple recent attacks by stray dogs resulting in either injury or death.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also reiterated the legal responsibilities outlined in the Animal Protection Law, urging strict adherence.

“There are obligations under this law. Failure to comply could result in charges such as misconduct, negligence leading to injury, or even involuntary manslaughter in severe cases,” he warned.

The Animal Protection Law, passed in July last year, replaced the “catch-neuter-release” method with a framework mandating the rehabilitation and sheltering of stray animals.

The legislation requires local governments to establish and maintain animal shelters in collaboration with volunteer organizations. Municipalities must ensure proper care and treatment of stray animals until they are adopted.

Furthermore, the law mandates all municipalities to build shelters and improve existing facilities by Dec. 31, 2028.