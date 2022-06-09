Municipalities encouraging animal adoption with bonuses

Gizem Karakış – ANKARA

The metropolitan municipality of the Central Anatolian province of Konya and Istanbul’s Beykoz district municipality have started encouraging people to adopt animals from shelters with money and animal food bonuses.

The municipalities give people who opt for pet adoption from shelters free food and medical checkup services for those animals.

The Konya Municipality also donates 250 Turkish Liras ($15) cash money.

The municipalities’ bonuses were a topic of discussion in the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) meeting in the capital Ankara last weekend.

Exemplifying the efforts of the two municipalities, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asked all his party municipalities to implement the same practice.

“I went to see animal shelters in Beykoz, and the mayor of Konya showed me the efforts they are taking. I appreciate the support they are rendering,” the president said in his speech to his party members.

“It is important to adopt all animals in shelters,” he added.