Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette

  • July 15 2020 14:22:00

Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette

ANKARA
Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette

A disputed bill allowing Turkey’s bar associations to split into smaller groups was published in the Official Gazette and entered into force on July 15.

The amendment contains changes in the Lawyers’ Act and some other laws that regulate the duties of the lawyers and the formation of the bar associations.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lawmakers backed the bill, while all other opposition parties opposed it.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) announced it would challenge the bill at Turkey’s Constitutional Court.

Bar associations law undermines Turkey's unity: CHP head
Bar associations law undermines Turkeys unity: CHP head

The objective behind the changes is to reduce the power and influence of three main bar associations, namely Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, with the formation of alternative associations.

Under the law, the bar associations that have more than 5,000 members can split into separate bar associations as long as they have at least 2,000 lawyers. Each bar association in respective provinces will be represented by three delegates and a president in the General Assembly of Turkey Bar Associations. Elections for bar associations would be held in the first week of September and in December for the General Assembly of the Turkey Bar Associations. They would be held every two years for the bars and every four years for the union.

The proposal will also amend the formation of the General Assembly of Turkey Bar Associations, the umbrella organization of all the provincial bar associations. With the arrangement, provincial associations will have an increased presence at the General Assembly, while the number of delegates sent by Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir will be reduced.

On June 20, bar chairs marched toward the capital Ankara to protest the proposal. The police, which blocked them from entering the city, said they did not have a permit and were violating social distancing rules amid the coronavirus outbreak. Later, the protesting lawyers were allowed to visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

As parliament debated the bill, hundreds of lawyers were gathered at a park in downtown Ankara to protest the changes. The bars say they will continue demonstrations throughout the assessment of the Constitutional Court over the amendment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

    Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

  2. Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

    Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

  3. Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

    Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

  4. Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

    Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

  5. Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister

    Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister
Recommended
Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation

Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation
Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister

Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister
Daily infections drop below 1,000 in Turkey for first time in 33 days

Daily infections drop below 1,000 in Turkey for first time in 33 days
Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension
Turkey seeks extradition of 307 coup suspects from 105 countries

Turkey seeks extradition of 307 coup suspects from 105 countries
Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem
WORLD Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine

Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine    

Millions of people faced new coronavirus restrictions on July 15 as infections surge, but in one sign of hope, an American firm said it would soon start final-stage human trials for a possible vaccine.

ECONOMY German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

Representatives of leading Germany-based tourism agencies will visit Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir, resort down Kuşadası and Mediterranean resort city of Antalya to examine the safe travel certificate program on site, Turkish authorities and an airline said yesterday.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.