Much-awaited Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival to kick off soon

  • October 25 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival will be held between Oct. 29 and Nov. 14. At a recent meeting held at Galataport, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said that the festival will be held twice a year in the spring and the fall seasons.

Ersoy also announced that the rebuilt Atatürk Culture Center (AKM) would be inaugurated on Oct. 29 with the presentation of the opera “Sinan,” commissioned by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The opera, composed by Hasan Uçarsu, was written by Bertan Rona. The piece will be performed by the famous Italian director Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini.

Ersoy also stated that the London Philharmonic Orchestra, considered one of the best orchestras in the world, will perform a very special repertoire on the AKM stage with its 96 members on Oct. 31.

Stating that the Beyoğlu Culture Road contains the modern and historical texture of Istanbul, Ersoy said that Galataport, Tophane, Galata Tower, Galata Mevlevi Lodge, Tarık Zafer Tunaya Cultural Center, Mehmet Akif Ersoy Memorial House, the Istanbul Cinema Museum and Atlas 1948 Movie Theater, Emek Movie Theater, the Taksim Mosque Culture and Art Center, Atatürk Culture Center and Culture Street are located on this route.

The minister also explained that they would organize 40 exhibitions and special projects, 75 concerts, 45 workshops, 25 art and literature talks and video mapping shows at 64 different points, with the participation of more than 1,000 artists at the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival.

As part of the festival, the digital exhibition, in which the world-renowned artist Refik Anadol establishes a hybrid relationship between architecture and new media arts, will take place at the Alkazar Cinema, while the digital exhibition “Monet & Friends,” organized in important cities of the world, will take place at Galataport, he stated.

“With the special mobile application, made for the Beyoğlu Cultural Road, users will be able to get information about the events that will take place. They will be able to access detailed information about the event venues and get directions to these points,” Ersoy added.

ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October
