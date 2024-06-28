MSF to halt medical work in Myanmar's northern Rakhine

MSF to halt medical work in Myanmar's northern Rakhine

GENEVA
MSF to halt medical work in Myanmars northern Rakhine

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) will halt medical activities in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state due to an "extreme escalation of conflict" between an ethnic armed group and the military, it said.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine state since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

AA fighters have seized swathes of territory, piling further pressure on the junta as it battles opponents elsewhere in the country.

MSF was suspending "medical humanitarian activities" in northern Rakhine due to the "extreme escalation of conflict, indiscriminate violence, and severe restrictions on humanitarian access," it said on June 27.

The suspension would affect 14 mobile clinics in the townships of Rathedaung, Buthidaung and Maungdaw, it said.

Fighting had impacted "regular healthcare services" by MSF teams in central and northern Rakhine since November, the charity said, adding that it faced difficulties moving medical and other supplies.

Many roads and waterways in riverine Rakhine state have been blocked by the military or the AA, closing options for villagers to flee to safety.

In May, the AA said it had seized the town of Buthidaung in northern Rakhine, home to many of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Several Rohingya diaspora groups later accused the AA of forcing Rohingya to flee and then looting and burning their homes.

Myanmar ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  2. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  3. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

  4. Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

    Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

  5. Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life

    Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life
Recommended
Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel
Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash

Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban
Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
WORLD Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

A trio of rights groups took the Dutch government back to court on June 28, arguing that a ban on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel is not being respected in practice.

ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿