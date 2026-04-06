MPs to discuss social media ban, maternity leave

MPs to discuss social media ban, maternity leave

ANKARA
MPs to discuss social media ban, maternity leave

Turkish lawmakers will convene this week to decide on two critical issues, extending maternity leave and banning social media for children.

A bill before the general assembly increases maternity leave from 16 weeks to 24 weeks.

Personnel whose maternity leave has expired as of the date the regulation goes into effect, but who have not yet completed 24 weeks since the date of the birth, may be granted an additional eight weeks of maternity leave upon request.

Additionally, the duration of paid leave granted to an employee upon their spouse giving birth will be increased from five days to 10 days.

Civil servants who become foster parents to one or more children will be granted 10 days of leave upon request following the date the child is placed with them.

Protective and preventive measures will be implemented to ensure children are cared for and supported by their families or relatives without being taken into institutional care.

In cases of need, social and economic support will be provided, taking regional conditions into account. Women and children deemed to have insufficient income will be provided with a net allowance, without any deductions.

According to another bill before parliament, social network providers will be prohibited from offering services to children under the age of 15. They will be obliged to take necessary measures, including age verification, to ensure this service is not provided. Gaming platforms will not be permitted to offer games that have not been properly rated according to established procedures.

Türkiye is also preparing to introduce a system that would require users to register for social media platforms with their official identity information, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said last week, marking a significant step toward ending anonymous accounts.

Gürlek stated that discussions with major social media companies have been completed and that the platforms have agreed in principle to the new framework.

Under the planned regulation, individuals opening social media accounts would be required to verify their identity.

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