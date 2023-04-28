MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges

MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges

ISTANBUL
MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges

A parliamentary candidate for the Green Left Party (YSP) has been arrested on charges of “being a member of a terrorist organization.”

Running for a seat in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, Ayten Dönmez was detained during a raid on her house in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district early on April 26. The arrest comes as the country prepares for presidential and general elections.

Dönmez denied the accusations in her statement taken by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Referred to the judgeship for his arrest, she also said the photo allegedly taken in the PKK’s training area was not her.

The judgeship, however, said in its decision that there is concrete evidence that the suspect committed the crime of “being a member of an armed terrorist organization” and that the judicial control provisions would be insufficient.

Istanbul gendarmerie prepared a report, using a face comparison form, that the woman wearing camouflage in the photograph and the suspect were most likely the same person.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is still in the process of the lawsuit filed in the Constitutional Court, announced that it will enter the elections from the YSP lists. The HDP has long been accused by the government of having links with the PKK.

The indictment launched by the chief prosecutor earlier this year said the permanent closure of the HDP was a legal obligation for the indivisible integrity of the Turkish state, and peace and security of the nation.

The party had garnered around 6 million votes in the latest parliamentary elections in 2018.

MP, Terror,

TÜRKIYE Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

    Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

  2. US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

    Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

  4. Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

    Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

  5. Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight

    Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight
Recommended
Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu
Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir
Regulation to limit inexperienced engineers to approve high-rises

Regulation to limit inexperienced engineers to approve high-rises
Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands

Women to manage traffic flow in Princes’ Islands
13 irregular migrants rescued off Aegean

13 irregular migrants rescued off Aegean
WORLD Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Moscow said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.
ECONOMY Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg aims to deliver more than 1,000 vehicles in May, says Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.