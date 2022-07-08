Mozarteum University accepts 13-year-old Turkish pianist

  • July 08 2022 07:00:00

Mozarteum University accepts 13-year-old Turkish pianist

Beyazıt Şenbük - Ankara
Mozarteum University accepts 13-year-old Turkish pianist

İlyun Bürkev, who caught the attention of music authorities at an early age, has been accepted into the Mozarteum University of Salzburg Pre-College, one of the best music and drama schools in the world named after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Bürkev passed the piano, solfege, theory and German stages and came first in the auditions to which students from all over the world apply; only 13 students are invited to the exam and just two can win.

The 13-year-old Bürkev, the first Turkish student to ace the audition organized by Mozarteum University of Salzburg Pre-College, will become the first pre-college student accepted by Pavel Gililov, the German pianist of Russian origin.

“I was very excited on the day of the exam, but after performing against the jury of 12 professors, I knew from the smiles on their faces that I won,” said Bürkev, adding that she also took German lessons for the audition.

Bürkev started part-time education at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University State Conservatory when she was just 7 years old and advanced to full-time piano education at the age of 9.

She has won eight awards in international competitions during her 9-year piano history, which started at the age of 4.

“Before I was born, my mother wanted to take lessons and play the piano, so when I was born, there was a piano at home,” she said.

“When my mother saw my interest in piano, she started giving me piano lessons at the age of 4,” Bürkev stated, adding that it was her biggest dream to study at Mozarteum University.

Behind this success was teamwork in which they were involved as a family, said İlyun Bürkev’s father, businessman Doğan Bürkev.

“This is a true story of dedication. Her mother, Neşe Güler Bürkev, left her high-ranking job for our daughter’s musical talent and devoted all her time to İlyun,” he added.

A student of Burcu Aktaş Urgun from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, İlyun Bürkev also took regular lessons from state artist Gülsin Onay, who was lectured by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, known as the first state artist and music educator who died on Jan. 6, 1991, in Istanbul.

“She is truly an extraordinary talent. I always admire how a 13-year-old can be so mature and play the piano so well,” said Onay, who is contributing to the development of İlyun Bürkev with private lessons.

“We will have a world-class pianist. I wish her success on her journey,” she added.

ARTS & LIFE Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

  4. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  5. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
Recommended
Restoration of bank building uncovers extraordinary measures taken

Restoration of bank building uncovers extraordinary measures taken
Floodings cost Türkiye $4 billion in five decades, says official

Floodings cost Türkiye $4 billion in five decades, says official
COVID spreading fast among children, say experts

COVID spreading fast among children, say experts
Healthcare workers walk out to protest killing of colleague

Healthcare workers walk out to protest killing of colleague
Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss grain corridor

Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss grain corridor
Erdoğan says PKK, PYD and FETÖ entered NATO records as terror groups

Erdoğan says PKK, PYD and FETÖ entered NATO records as terror groups
WORLD Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Hakkı Akdeniz, the owner of the famous pizza chain Champion Pizza and known for his charity work, has been included in the list of the “great immigrants” announced every year by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in the U.S., a philanthropic fund established to support education programs, and became the first Turkish person to be included in this list.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.