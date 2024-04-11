Movies, TV series are nation’s favorite pastimes: Survey

Movies, TV series are nation’s favorite pastimes: Survey

ISTANBUL
Movies, TV series are nation’s favorite pastimes: Survey

A recent study conducted by a research and consultancy firm has unveiled insights into Türkiye’s entertainment landscape which found watching movies or TV series as the most popular leisure activity among Turks.

According to the findings, spending time with friends followed closely as the most popular activity, while social media engagement is a significant source of fun for young people.

The research, conducted by Xsights on behalf of Marketing Türkiye magazine and surveyed 500 individuals aged 18 and above, mapped out Türkiye’s entertainment preferences across various domains including home, outdoor and cultural activities.

Around 42 percent of respondents defined entertainment as "having a pleasant and enjoyable time," with 9.5 percent associating it with "feelings of enthusiasm and happiness" and 9.1 percent as "dancing and listening to music."

Gender-wise, men tended to associate entertainment with enthusiasm and happiness, while women leaned towards activities like dancing, listening to music and spending time with family.

Watching movies or TV series emerged as the top entertainment activity for respondents, with 20 percent naming it their “favorite pastime,” followed by listening to music with 9.6 percent and attending festivals with 7.4 percent.

While 51.2 percent said that their favorite entertainment activity is watching TV series and movies on streaming platforms, shopping (19.7 percent), doing sports (19.5 percent) and reading books (19.5 percent) are also among their favorite activities.

Notably, going to the theater has a significant place among the favorite activities of the 35-44 age group, while the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups tend to watch talk shows.

When it comes to solo activities, watching movies or TV series remains top choice for 63.4 percent of respondents, followed by reading books and listening to music.

Nearly half of the participants (48.5 percent) enjoy both solitary and social entertainment experiences.

Friends are the preferred companions for entertainment, cited by 42.3 percent of respondents, followed by family members and romantic partners. The preference for socializing with friends is particularly pronounced among younger age groups.

Despite the popularity of entertainment pursuits, the study reveals a trend towards decreasing budgets and time allocations for leisure activities among respondents.

Survey, Tv show,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Movies, TV series are nation’s favorite pastimes: Survey

Movies, TV series are nation’s favorite pastimes: Survey
LATEST NEWS

  1. Novels from Asia, Europe, S America vie for Booker Prize

    Novels from Asia, Europe, S America vie for Booker Prize

  2. Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

    Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

  3. Contractors undertake projects worth $4.3 billion abroad

    Contractors undertake projects worth $4.3 billion abroad

  4. Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

    Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

  5. Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

    Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead
Recommended
Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west
Experts tout forming routines to combat spring fatigue

Experts tout forming routines to combat spring fatigue
Turkish artists light up Italys da Vinci exhibit

Turkish artists light up Italy's da Vinci exhibit
Türkiye challenges Greek plans for Aegean marine park

Türkiye challenges Greek plans for Aegean marine park
Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda

Turkish parliament gears up for post-election agenda
Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages

Political leaders exchange Eid al-Fitr messages
WORLD Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

Gaza families try to identify Al-Shifa dead

Palestinian nurse Maha Sweylem came to the gutted shell of the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza hoping for yet dreading news of her husband, who she said was a doctor there.
ECONOMY Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

Cruise robotaxis back on the road with human drivers

GM subsidiary Cruise on has said it plans to get its self-driving cars back on the road without human drivers after suspending robotaxi service late last year due to safety concerns.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿