Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica

ISTANBUL

Birkan Uzun, a U.S.-based Turkish Cypriot mountaineer, has climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak of Antarctica, proudly waving the official flag of Turkish Cyprus on the icy summit.

Born in Güzelyurt (Morphou) and living in Seattle, Uzun posed for victory in front of the flag after reaching the summit of 4,892 meters on Dec. 16 following a challenging route.

Sharing the inspiring photo with a message on his social media account, Uzun expressed his feelings and noted his pride in being the first Turkish Cypriot to climb the peak.

“It was a privilege to be the first Turkish Cypriot to reach that summit, and hopefully will motivate many of my fellow citizens that with drive, determination and heart, every goal is achievable,” he said on Facebook.

“The climb was not easy with extreme cold, gusting winds and severe back pain due to spine surgery last year, but that’s just the small price you pay to be there,” Uzun noted, expressing his gratitude to his family, friends and sponsors.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar congratulated Uzun on his success.

“Birkan Uzun succeeded in climbing the fifth summit of the fifth continent, Antarctica, in the target of seven continents and seven summits,” Tatar said, congratulating him “wholeheartedly” and wishing him continued success.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu also congratulated the mountaineer, saying that the unfurling of the Turkish Cyprus flag at the summit filled his heart with indescribable feelings.