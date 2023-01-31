Most Turks propose with ring worth 10,000 liras

ISTANBUL

Although solitaire ring prices range from 5,000 to 300,000 Turkish Liras ($265- $16,000), 80 percent of marriage proposals in Türkiye are made with rings worth around 10,000 liras ($532), the chairman of a diamond brand has stated.

The jewelry industry continues its growth without slowing down, while the culture of gifting diamonds has been adopted in Türkiye as well, stated Emin Güzeliş, the chairman of Zen Diamond.

“In my old interviews, I said that people come to buy gold instead of diamonds. But now they have noticeably started to buy diamonds,” Güzeliş expressed.

Stating that marriage proposals with solitaire rings have become almost traditional in Türkiye, Güzeliş reminded hundreds of marriage proposal videos are shared each day on several social media platforms.

“As we observe from our stores, 80 percent of the proposals are made with rings worth 10,000 liras on average in Türkiye,” he noted.

Noting that the prices of the most affordable rings start from 5,000 liras, Güzeliş stated that there are also rings up to 200,000 to 300,000 liras.

“But I can say that most marriage proposals are made with rings that cost 10,000 liras,” he added.

He also pointed out that the highest selling price of a single item in the stores in Türkiye is a necklace worth around 3 million liras ($160,000).