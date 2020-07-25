Most Turkish white-collar employees enjoy working from home, survey finds

  • July 25 2020 07:00:00

Most Turkish white-collar employees enjoy working from home, survey finds

ISTANBUL
Most Turkish white-collar employees enjoy working from home, survey finds

Many white-collar workers have said they enjoyed working from home and have adapted to their makeshift offices at home quickly in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a new survey by Istanbul University released on July 24 showed.

Some 63 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted among 1,077 white-collar employees, said they had no problem adapting to the new system.

The comfort of working from home, discontent in working in offices and the problem of working in open offices were three main reasons that apparently made work-from-home enjoyable for the respondents.

“The pandemic is changing business life,” said Sayım Yorğun, the dean of Istanbul University’s Department of Economics.

Before the outbreak, the percent of the white-collar workers who thought working from office was pleasant was around 33.5. The percent of those who said they liked their new work environment, thus their houses, was 48, indicating people were liking their home offices more than their actual offices.

Those who disliked office life was 20.4 percent before the outbreak, but those who said they disliked their offices, meaning their home offices, during shelter-in-place days was 12.2 percent, also indicating people were liking their new work environments.

According to the survey, 55 percent of the white-collar workers live in houses with spaces larger than 80 meters square and have a separate room or a shared area to work.

When asked whether they were concerned about the future of their companies, those living alone and who said they were “worried” was 57.6 percent. The rate was 54.2 percent for the ones living with spouses and 52.6 percent for the ones living with elder members of their family.

The survey also found that women were suffering from burnout syndrome more than men. Some 17 percent of the women said they were burned out, while 11.7 percent of the men suffered from it too.

A white-collar worker is a person who performs professional, desk, managerial, or administrative work.

Turkey, white collar,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

    Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

  2. First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

    First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

  3. Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

    Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

  4. Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

    Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

  5. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med
Recommended
Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag
Turkey promotes safe tourism to Germans

Turkey promotes safe tourism to Germans
Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia
CHP leader to outline democracy manifesto at convention

CHP leader to outline democracy manifesto at convention
Istanbul accounts for almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Turkey

Istanbul accounts for almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Turkey
WORLD Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts on July 25 of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of a probe into an alleged disinformation campaign.
ECONOMY Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency affirmed Turkey's sovereign credit ratings on July 24 and kept its outlook "stable."  
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.