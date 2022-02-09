Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

The most expensive roundtrip and one-way airline tickets for international flights were sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras and 28,000 liras, respectively in 2021, a report has shown.

Air travel gained momentum last year after countries and carriers eased most of COVID-19-related measures, said Turna.com, an online ticket sales company in its 2021 Travel Report.

A roundtrip plane ticket for the Istanbul-New York route was sold at an eyepopping 32,745 liras ($2,400), while the most expensive one-way ticket was sold at 28,348 liras for a Doha-Istanbul flight, according to the report.

In domestic flights, the most expensive one-way ticket was sold for a Bodrum-Gaziantep flight at 1,845 liras while the cheapest ticket was 80.4 liras for an Adana-Antalya flight.

The cheapest tickets on offer were available in the months of February, March and May, while prices increased in July, August - busy tourism season - and December.

In the international flights, travelers could by a one-way ticket for the Antalya-Munich route as low as 59.5 liras and 456 liras for a Kiev-Istanbul flight.

The report noted that last year most of the domestic flights took place in June and the most popular route was İzmir-Istanbul, followed by Istanbul-Antalya and Adana-Istanbul.

Students mostly traveled to Baku, Kiev and Warsaw, while people aged over 65 traveled to Hamburg.

Turkey’s airports served a total 128.4 million passengers last year, marking a 57 percent increase from 2020. Nearly 69 million domestic passengers went through the country’s airports, up 38 percent from the previous year, while the international passenger tally increased more than 87 percent to 59.7 million people.