Most expensive airline ticket sold at 105,000 Turkish Liras last year

ISTANBUL

The most expensive one-way and roundtrip airline tickets were sold for the flights from Istanbul to Australia and the U.S., according to a report.

A roundtrip plane ticket for the Istanbul-Canberra route was purchased for a dazzling 104,797 Turkish Liras ($5,580), while the most expensive one-way ticket was sold at 87,449 liras for an Istanbul-New York flight, show data compiled by Turna.com.

On the domestic route, the most expensive ticket was for a one-way flight from Istanbul to the resort town of Dalaman.

Flight costs peaked in the months of August and September, while the busiest months on domestic and international routes were April and October, respectively, last year.

Most of the trips were made to the locations in the east and the cheapest tickets were sold in January, data showed.

A one-way flight from Tehran and Istanbul cost only 406 liras and inside Türkiye the price of a one-way ticket on the Diyarbakır-Trabzon route was as low as 106 liras.

The top destinations for air travelers were İzmir, the country’s third largest city by population on the Aegean coast, and Istanbul and the Istanbul-Antalya and Adana-Istanbul were the busiest routes.

Students, farmers and families with children traveled to Istanbul, İzmir and Antalya the most, while those groups of people’s favorite destinations abroad were Baku, Vienna, Dusseldorf, Tehran and Amsterdam.