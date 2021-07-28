Mosque squeezed between two buildings surprises passersby

ESKİŞEHİR

A mosque squeezed between two seven-story buildings on each side in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has been surprising people passing by it for the first time.

“People who do not know its condition cannot find it easily as it is hidden between buildings,” a local said.

Tabakhane Mobilyacılar Mosque was built in 1986 in the Odunpazarı district of the province.

Two decades ago, first at the right side of the mosque a building was constructed. Then in the last decade, another seven-story building was built on the left side of it.

As the trees in front grew taller and covered the entrance, it became harder to notice that a mosque is standing there.

Only the minaret can be seen at a far distance which is adjacent to the building on its left.

The constructors have defended themselves for constructing the structures, saying that they have the official permissions from the municipality, but the residents of the neighborhood complain.

“This must be the only mosque between two buildings,” a local said. “People who give licenses to these buildings are guilty,” noted another one.