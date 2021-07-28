Mosque squeezed between two buildings surprises passersby

  • July 28 2021 07:00:00

Mosque squeezed between two buildings surprises passersby

ESKİŞEHİR
Mosque squeezed between two buildings surprises passersby

A mosque squeezed between two seven-story buildings on each side in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has been surprising people passing by it for the first time.

“People who do not know its condition cannot find it easily as it is hidden between buildings,” a local said.

Tabakhane Mobilyacılar Mosque was built in 1986 in the Odunpazarı district of the province.

Two decades ago, first at the right side of the mosque a building was constructed. Then in the last decade, another seven-story building was built on the left side of it.

As the trees in front grew taller and covered the entrance, it became harder to notice that a mosque is standing there.

Only the minaret can be seen at a far distance which is adjacent to the building on its left.

The constructors have defended themselves for constructing the structures, saying that they have the official permissions from the municipality, but the residents of the neighborhood complain.

“This must be the only mosque between two buildings,” a local said. “People who give licenses to these buildings are guilty,” noted another one.

Turkey,

WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange
MOST POPULAR

  1. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

  2. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  3. Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

    Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

  4. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

    Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
Recommended
Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan

Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan
Ankara condemns EU’s stance on partial opening of Varosha

Ankara condemns EU’s stance on partial opening of Varosha
Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people

Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people
Two Turkish soldiers killed, one injured in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed, one injured in northern Iraq
Birdwatcher warns over Milleyha Bird Sanctuary

Birdwatcher warns over Milleyha Bird Sanctuary
Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists

Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists
WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.

ECONOMY Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up

Turkey’s construction materials production sector is benefitting from the country’s decision to ease most COVID-19-related restrictions, a regular survey by a trading group has shown.

SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.