Turkey, Russia sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine production

MOSCOW- Reuters

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Jan. 23 it had signed an agreement with Turkey on the production of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.

RDIF added that it had begun transferring the production technology to Turkey.

RDIF has also signed deals to produce Sputnik V with manufacturers in South Korea, China, India, Brazil, Belarus and

Kazakhstan.