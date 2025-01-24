Mosaic and monumental tomb discovered in Assos

ÇANAKKALE

A 2,200-year-old mosaic and an 1,800-year-old monumental tomb have been discovered in Assos, located within the borders of Behramkale village in the northwestern province of Çanakkale's Ayvacık district.

Excavations in Assos, which began with the first scientific digs between 1881 and 1883 and resumed in 1981, have continued uninterrupted.

Situated on the summit and slopes of a volcanic hill on the southern coast of the region, known as "Troas" in antiquity, across from Lesbos Island, the city hosted numerous civilizations over the centuries.

As a significant port city throughout the ages, Assos continues to attract many tourists each year with its ruins and natural beauty.

Turkish archaeologists have completed the 44th excavation season in Assos, which they have been conducting since 1981.

Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Archaeology Department Lecturer and Head of the Assos Excavation Team, Professor Nurettin Arslan, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the excavations are being carried out with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and sponsored by İÇDAŞ.

Arslan explained that new findings have been unearthed in the ancient city and its acropolis (a hilly area adjacent to ancient cities where fortresses and various structures were built) during the excavation season.

One of these findings is the inn structure adjacent to the western city wall, where work began in recent years and continues.

"Here, new spaces are being uncovered. But beyond this, especially in the 'Legacy for the Future Project,' initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, work on the mosaic structure — partially unearthed and intended for display — has been completed. Following the excavations, we found that the mosaic from the Hellenistic period has been fully preserved to this day. The mosaic consists of three-color vegetal and geometric motifs made with polygonal stones," Arslan said.

Pointing out that such examples are typically found in small fragments in Anatolia, Arslan continued:

"There are well-preserved examples in some cities in Macedonia and Greece. Based on our current estimates, the newly discovered mosaic in Assos is 2,200 years old. Therefore, we can say that it is one of the first mosaics from the Hellenistic period in Anatolia featuring polygonal tesserae [stone, glass, or marble pieces used in mosaics to enhance visual effect]. This structure was likely used as a gymnasium during the Hellenistic period but later transformed into a residential area in the Byzantine period. It’s quite fortunate that the mosaics have survived unscathed despite the area’s later use."

Arslan stated that another excavation site was the eastern section of the agora.

He explained that previous researchers had referred to the structure as a "fountain," adding, "Work on this structure has been completed. Following the excavations, we discovered that this monumental structure, previously thought to be a fountain, is actually a monumental tomb or heroon belonging to a prominent family in Assos. In the western section of the southern stoa (a covered colonnaded gallery), we know of a tomb monument belonging to two brothers. The newly uncovered tomb is a heroon from the Roman period and likely belonged to an influential family in the city."