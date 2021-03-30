More 'Thrones'? George R.R. Martin inks five-year HBO deal

  • March 30 2021 09:20:00

More 'Thrones'? George R.R. Martin inks five-year HBO deal

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
More Thrones George R.R. Martin inks five-year HBO deal

Fantasy writer George R.R. Martin has signed a five-year deal with HBO, the studio said on March 29, raising hopes among "Game of Thrones" fans for countless more adventures set among the dragons and warring families of Westeros.

The 72-year-old, whose book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" became the record-breaking TV phenomenon "Game of Thrones," is already working on prequel series "House of the Dragon" set 300 years earlier, which is expected to air next year.

Parent company WarnerMedia confirmed a "five year, overall deal" to "develop content for HBO and HBO Max," its streaming service, in a statement to AFP on March 29.

The announcement did not specify what - if any - additional "Thrones" content would emerge from the deal.

But the original "Game of Thrones" redefined must-watch "event TV" for the streaming generation and bagged a staggering 59 Emmys, meaning further installments are all-but certain.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the deal worth "mid-eight figures" dollars could include the saga of warrior queen Nymeria who reigned a millennium before "Thrones" takes place - provisionally entitled "10,000 Ships."

Other projects reportedly in development include seafaring spin-off "9 Voyages" from the creators of popular TV historical drama "Rome," and a gritty underworld tale set in Westeros capital King’s Landing called "Flea Bottom."

A "Dunk and Egg" TV series based on Martin’s novellas about a knight and his squire has long been rumored, while an animated drama spanning thousands of years has also been mooted.

Outside the "Thrones" universe, WarnerMedia’s statement confirmed Martin will executive produce two other HBO projects - "Who Fears Death" and "Roadmarks," both adaptations of fantasy novels from other authors.

With Martin also involved in the Netflix film adaptation of his early short story "Sandkings," the flurry of small-screen projects has raised concern among fans still impatiently waiting for the conclusion of his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.

It has been nearly a decade since the fifth installment of the seven-book series was published.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

    Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

  2. Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

    Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

  3. In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

    In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  4. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577
Recommended
Istanbul Film Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

Istanbul Film Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
Stork population to be protected with artificial nests

Stork population to be protected with artificial nests
Tech-savvy shepherd herds goats with drone

Tech-savvy shepherd herds goats with drone
In troubled Sahel, memories of a cinematic golden age

In troubled Sahel, memories of a cinematic golden age
Vinyl records sales in Turkey reach new heights amid virus

Vinyl records sales in Turkey reach new heights amid virus
Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk pens plague story in new novel

Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk pens plague story in new novel
WORLD Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on March 29 in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country.
ECONOMY Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

The Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) on March 29 signed an environment-focused credit agreement worth $170 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), aiming to support renewable energy projects.
SPORTS No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

March 30's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities on March 29. 