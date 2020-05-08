More than 90 Turkish Cypriots die from COVID-19 in UK

LEFKOŞA-Anadolu Agency

At least 91 Turkish Cypriots living in the U.K. have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in London said May 7.

Oya Tuncalı said the British government was slow and imprudent in combating the pandemic and the Turkish Cypriot community has been negatively affected like everyone else from the virus because of the government's attitude.

"In this challenging period, we lost many of our nationals, young and old, from the age of 26 to the age of 94," she said.

The death toll among Turkish expatriates in the U.K. rose to 47. At least 37 bodies were returned to Turkey for funerals.

