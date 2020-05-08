More than 90 Turkish Cypriots die from COVID-19 in UK

  • May 08 2020 10:09:00

More than 90 Turkish Cypriots die from COVID-19 in UK

LEFKOŞA-Anadolu Agency
More than 90 Turkish Cypriots die from COVID-19 in UK

At least 91 Turkish Cypriots living in the U.K. have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in London said May 7.

Oya Tuncalı said the British government was slow and imprudent in combating the pandemic and the Turkish Cypriot community has been negatively affected like everyone else from the virus because of the government's attitude.

"In this challenging period, we lost many of our nationals, young and old, from the age of 26 to the age of 94," she said.

The death toll among Turkish expatriates in the U.K. rose to 47. At least 37 bodies were returned to Turkey for funerals.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

Turkish Cyprus, coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  2. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  3. Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

    Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

  4. Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

    Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

  5. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June
Recommended
33.7 mln passengers choose Turkish airports this year

33.7 mln passengers choose Turkish airports this year

UK ambassador refutes British media reports on Turkish PPE

UK ambassador refutes British media reports on Turkish PPE
Ruling AKP mulls arrangement for election systems of professional chambers

Ruling AKP mulls arrangement for election systems of professional chambers
Local firm to send 1 mln body bags to Europe

Local firm to send 1 mln body bags to Europe
Controversial restoration of converted mosque nears end

Controversial restoration of converted mosque nears end
Istanbul Municipality launches campaign to fund unpaid bills

Istanbul Municipality launches campaign to fund unpaid bills
WORLD Turks push for Turkish lessons in kindergarten in Greece

Turks push for Turkish lessons in kindergarten in Greece

The Turkish minority in Greece is pushing for the inclusion of Turkish lessons in the curriculums of state kindergartens in regions where many Turkish Muslims live, they said in a joint statement on May 7.
ECONOMY Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

After suspending its passenger flights due to pandemic flight restrictions, Turkey's low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines announced on May 7 it has started cargo flights.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 