More than 4,000 experts ready to provide psychological support

ISTANBUL
More than 4,000 psychologists and psychiatrists are ready to provide psychological support to earthquake survivors, as nearly 1,000 interviews have been held so far, said the head of the Mental Health Association.

Stating that the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes urgently need psychological support as well as shelter or food needs, experts underlined that the traumas caused by the earthquake should be treated.

Within this scope, experts from several provinces have taken action to heal the wounds of the earthquake victims.

Many psychologists, institutions and organizations announced that they provide face-to-face psychological support to the survivors for free.

Ömer Akgül, the head of the Mental Health Association, stated that 4,069 psychologists and psychiatrists from across the country volunteered for trauma treatments.

He added that so far more than 1,000 sessions have been held.

In addition to the treatments of the survivors, the association also stated that they have made trauma-oriented psychological assistance trainings free of charge on their websites for psychologists with different specialties.

The Turkish Psychological Association is also among the institutions that immediately took action after the earthquake.

Cebrail Polat, the general coordinator of the association, said, “A team of five people went to the earthquake area and met with the public and authorities there one by one.”

“We have completed our studies on the area. We are currently waiting for the permission of the Family and Social Policies Ministry to start working in the field.”

Their psychological support services will be long-running and free of charge, Polat added.

