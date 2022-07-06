More than 33,000 irregular migrants ‘detained in June’

  July 06 2022

ANKARA
A total of 33,465 irregular migrants and 612 human smugglers have been detained, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı has said.

Speaking at a monthly press conference in the capital Ankara on July 4, Çataklı added: “4,659 of them were caught on the sea.”

Çataklı also presented the data on the Syrians inside the country.

“The number of Syrians returning to their country is 509,791, and the number of Syrians registered in Türkiye as of today is 3.6 million.”

Within the scope of terror investigations, around 16,000 social media accounts were examined in June, the deputy minister stated.

Legal actions have been taken against “more than 6,000 people,” and “87 were arrested.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in parliament on July 6 after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.
