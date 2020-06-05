More than 60 detained over alleged links to FETÖ

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency

Turkish police on June 5 detained at least 60 people for their suspected links to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said.

The detentions came after the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in İzmir issued warrants for 31 people after they were found to be using ByLock, the terror group’s encrypted smartphone messaging app, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara also issued warrants for 37 suspects who later on were detained.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.