More than 2,400 people killed in road accidents last year

  • January 09 2022 13:41:29

More than 2,400 people killed in road accidents last year

ISTANBUL
More than 2,400 people killed in road accidents last year

Road accidents claimed the lives of 2,422 people and left nearly 277,000 injured in 2021, data from the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security have shown.

The fatalities figure includes only the deaths at the accident scenes.

More than 430,000 accidents occurred on the country’s roads last year, and 2,032 of those accidents resulted in deaths.

According to the data from the authority, nearly 339,000 of all accidents occurred in inhabited areas, whereas the remaining 92,000 occurred in uninhabited areas.

The authority said that some 195,000 of those road accidents were due to drivers’ fault while another 18,000 stemmed from pedestrians’ fault.

Over 1,000 accidents occurred because of road conditions, while passengers were responsible for 3,900 accidents. Another 5,700 accidents occurred due to vehicle failure.

According to the data, adverse weather and traffic conditions and drivers’ failure to follow the speed limit set for roads were the reasons for nearly 73,000 accidents.

The authority also said that nearly 19.5 million traffic fines were issued last year, with the number of fines imposed on drivers standing at 3.8 million. Also, 4,700 pedestrians were fined for violating traffic rules.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Turkey: Northwestern province celebrates Halloween-like festival Koleda

Turkey: Northwestern province celebrates Halloween-like festival Koleda
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

    Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

  2. Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

    Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

  3. THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

    THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

  4. Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

    Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

  5. Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank

    Citizenship investors to sell FX to central bank
Recommended
Heat, rain records broken in 2021 in Turkey

Heat, rain records broken in 2021 in Turkey
CHP leader predicts polls will occur in September

CHP leader predicts polls will occur in September
Turkic states to lend support to Kazakhstan: Çavuşoğlu

Turkic states to lend support to Kazakhstan: Çavuşoğlu
Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean

Turkey urges Greece not to extend territorial waters to 12 miles in Aegean
Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse
Turkey’s first mini satellite set to launch on Jan 13

Turkey’s first mini satellite set to launch on Jan 13
WORLD Russia rules out any concession at Ukraine, security talks with US

Russia rules out any concession at Ukraine, security talks with US

With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the US and Russia are holding critical strategic talks
ECONOMY Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

Revenues from luxury yacht building exceed $1.4 billion

The Antalya Free Zone is one of the world’s top three bases for luxury yacht building, after Italy and the Netherlands
SPORTS Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australian tennis boss rejects blame for Djokovic drama

Australia’s tennis chief boasted in an internal video leaked on Jan. 8 of his team’s "unbelievable job" despite a visa crisis engulfing the men’s world number one, Novak Djokovic.