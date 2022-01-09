More than 2,400 people killed in road accidents last year

ISTANBUL

Road accidents claimed the lives of 2,422 people and left nearly 277,000 injured in 2021, data from the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security have shown.

The fatalities figure includes only the deaths at the accident scenes.

More than 430,000 accidents occurred on the country’s roads last year, and 2,032 of those accidents resulted in deaths.

According to the data from the authority, nearly 339,000 of all accidents occurred in inhabited areas, whereas the remaining 92,000 occurred in uninhabited areas.

The authority said that some 195,000 of those road accidents were due to drivers’ fault while another 18,000 stemmed from pedestrians’ fault.

Over 1,000 accidents occurred because of road conditions, while passengers were responsible for 3,900 accidents. Another 5,700 accidents occurred due to vehicle failure.

According to the data, adverse weather and traffic conditions and drivers’ failure to follow the speed limit set for roads were the reasons for nearly 73,000 accidents.

The authority also said that nearly 19.5 million traffic fines were issued last year, with the number of fines imposed on drivers standing at 3.8 million. Also, 4,700 pedestrians were fined for violating traffic rules.