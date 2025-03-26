More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

ANKARA
More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

The courts have ordered the arrest of more than 170 people over the protests triggered by the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu last week.

The arrest of the prominent figure from main opposition the Republican People’s Party (CHP) sparked nationwide protests, resulting in the detention of more than 1,400 people.

Late on March 25, the courts jailed 172 of those detained, including seven reporters who were covering the events.

“It is essential to know the details of the cases. No one wants journalists to be arrested,” Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters in the capital Ankara yesterday.

“Journalists are individuals who inform society, but if someone is present as a journalist yet participates in acts of violence, then the matter falls within the judiciary’s domain.”

“It is not possible for us to be aware of case files. Let us inquire about the situation of the journalists you mentioned to ensure there is no unjust treatment.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe
Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies
Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire

Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire
150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington

Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿