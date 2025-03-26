More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

ANKARA

The courts have ordered the arrest of more than 170 people over the protests triggered by the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu last week.

The arrest of the prominent figure from main opposition the Republican People’s Party (CHP) sparked nationwide protests, resulting in the detention of more than 1,400 people.

Late on March 25, the courts jailed 172 of those detained, including seven reporters who were covering the events.

“It is essential to know the details of the cases. No one wants journalists to be arrested,” Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters in the capital Ankara yesterday.

“Journalists are individuals who inform society, but if someone is present as a journalist yet participates in acts of violence, then the matter falls within the judiciary’s domain.”

“It is not possible for us to be aware of case files. Let us inquire about the situation of the journalists you mentioned to ensure there is no unjust treatment.”