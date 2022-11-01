More than 141,000 illegal immigrants caught in 10 months

More than 141,000 illegal immigrants caught in 10 months

ANKARA
More than 141,000 illegal immigrants caught in 10 months

Over 141,000 illegal immigrants have been caught in the first 10 months of the year by the security units affiliated with the police, gendarmerie, and the Turkish Coast Guard.

Within the scope of the fight against irregular migration and migrant smuggling, the units also detained 7,152 human smugglers, including those from foreign origin, who mediated migrants to illegally enter the country.

The number of illegal immigrants deported in 10 months reached 97,448.

A total of 2,833 trucks, vans, buses and cars used in migrant smuggling were confiscated, while 1,301 boats and boat engines were seized.

Within the investigations, a thermal camera, a night vision scope, two binoculars, 618 fake passports and 1,163 vehicle radios that enable human smugglers to communicate with each other were seized.

Some 138 fake IDs, 524 mobile phones, and 160 unlicensed rifles and pistols were also among those captured.

New measures have also been implemented against illegal migration mobility within the country.

Accordingly, if taxis carry foreign passengers outside the province, asking for an “interprovincial travel document” from the foreigners will be obligatory.

Apart from the fines that are imposed on taxi drivers who do not obey the rule, legal proceedings are also initiated against those drivers who carry foreigners without travel permits between provinces for intermediating in migrant smuggling.

The number of Syrians in Türkiye is 3,646,278, while the number of those who remain under the protection is over 321,052.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye, which already hosts over 5 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking security measures within and on borders to prevent an influx of migrants.

Turkey, Illegal, catch,

ARTS & LIFE Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
MOST POPULAR

  1. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  2. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  3. Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

    Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

  4. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  5. Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

    Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Number of female district governors reaches 68

Number of female district governors reaches 68
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings
Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir
Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province
Antalya’s Alanya hosts 4th fishing tournament

Antalya’s Alanya hosts 4th fishing tournament
Turkish experts prove link between COVID and preterm birth

Turkish experts prove link between COVID and preterm birth
Man who attacked CHP’s bureau in Çankırı arrested

Man who attacked CHP’s bureau in Çankırı arrested
WORLD Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

ECONOMY Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.