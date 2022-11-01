More than 141,000 illegal immigrants caught in 10 months

ANKARA

Over 141,000 illegal immigrants have been caught in the first 10 months of the year by the security units affiliated with the police, gendarmerie, and the Turkish Coast Guard.

Within the scope of the fight against irregular migration and migrant smuggling, the units also detained 7,152 human smugglers, including those from foreign origin, who mediated migrants to illegally enter the country.

The number of illegal immigrants deported in 10 months reached 97,448.

A total of 2,833 trucks, vans, buses and cars used in migrant smuggling were confiscated, while 1,301 boats and boat engines were seized.

Within the investigations, a thermal camera, a night vision scope, two binoculars, 618 fake passports and 1,163 vehicle radios that enable human smugglers to communicate with each other were seized.

Some 138 fake IDs, 524 mobile phones, and 160 unlicensed rifles and pistols were also among those captured.

New measures have also been implemented against illegal migration mobility within the country.

Accordingly, if taxis carry foreign passengers outside the province, asking for an “interprovincial travel document” from the foreigners will be obligatory.

Apart from the fines that are imposed on taxi drivers who do not obey the rule, legal proceedings are also initiated against those drivers who carry foreigners without travel permits between provinces for intermediating in migrant smuggling.

The number of Syrians in Türkiye is 3,646,278, while the number of those who remain under the protection is over 321,052.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye, which already hosts over 5 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking security measures within and on borders to prevent an influx of migrants.