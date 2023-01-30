More than 138,000 cyber attacks prevented in 2022

More than 138,000 cyber attacks were prevented in 2022, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has announced.

In his written statement on cyber security studies, a total of 138,445 cyber attacks were prevented last year, while in the last six-year period, the number of blocked cyber attacks reached 664,263.

Karaismailoğlu reminded that the Cyber Incident Response Team (SOME) was established in 2013 and that 2,125 people work within it.

He added that the SOME Communication Platform (SIP) was also developed in order to share alarms, warnings and security notifications between the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) and SOME.

Karaismailoğlu underlined that malicious acts and hackings have increased with the rising number of users on the Internet, adding that digital attacks are carried out at the institutional, systematic and supranational levels.

The minister also noted that 72,226 malicious links detected within the scope of USOM studies were blocked from access in 2022.

In addition, nearly 15,000 cyber security notifications were made to take measures for institutions and organizations last year.

Underlining that they took serious precautions in cyber security, Karaismailoğlu stated that his ministry enabled to monitor the business and transactions between USOM and operators 24/7 without interruption and losing time.

“With domestically developed applications, we ensure security at our cyber gates as well as at our border gates,” Karaismailoğlu said.

“Security at cyber gates is just as essential as our border gates,” he added.

