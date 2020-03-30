More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules

  • March 30 2020 12:09:00

More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
More than 10 partygoers detained in Istanbul for violating virus rules

DHA Photo

Some 11 people have been detained after throwing a party in Istanbul’s Büyükçekmece district and sharing videos on social media outlets.

“Actions have been taken against those individuals for violating the regulations regarding the infectious disease and the public health law,” the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a statement.

Those who were detained included the organizers of the event, a DJ and several attendees, according to the statement.

The statement added the authorities are working to identify other participants.

The apartment, which hosted the event, was sealed off by local authorities while seven of the detainees have been released and four others have been referred to the courthouse.

The lawyer of one of the detainees said that this was a social not a commercial event, but that it still caused public outrage.

“Their action amounts to misdemeanor but not a crime. People gathered there for a birthday celebration. Some 100 people attended the event,” said Abdullah Burak Akça, the lawyer.

On a related note, more than 305 people have been fined around 179,000 Turkish Liras ($28,000) in Istanbul for violating regulations that have been introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Security forces also closed nine businesses for violating the rules.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

    Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

  2. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  3. Was the minister replaced because of Kanal Istanbul?

    Was the minister replaced because of Kanal Istanbul?

  4. More Turkish villages put under quarantine

    More Turkish villages put under quarantine

  5. Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

    Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic
Recommended
Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case

Ambulance attacked over suspected virus case
Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees

Turkey extends quarantine of Umrah pilgrimage returnees
More Turkish villages put under quarantine

More Turkish villages put under quarantine
‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’
Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000

Ankara rebuffs claims of inaccurate coronavirus data as cases top 9,000
1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108

1,704 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 108
WORLD Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies from COVID-19

Former French minister Patrick Devedjian dies from COVID-19

Patrick Devedjian, a former French government minister and a lawyer of the ASALA terrorist organization, has died from COVID-19.
ECONOMY Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

Vehicle registration up 56.2 pct in February

The number of registered vehicles on Turkey’s roads increased 56.2 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the country’s statistics authority revealed on March 30.      
SPORTS Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife said.