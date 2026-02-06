More than 1.1 mln Turkish travelers sail to Greek islands

ISTANBUL
More than 1.1 million passengers traveled from Türkiye to nearby Greek islands through ferry services operating from ports along the Aegean coast last year, highlighting the growing popularity of short cross-border sea travel.

Ferries departed from major Turkish ports such as Muğla’s Bodrum, İzmir’s Çeşme, Aydın’s Kuşadası and Balıkesir’s Ayvalık, connecting travelers to Greek islands including Kos, Chios, Rhodes, Samos, Lesbos, Kastellorizo and others.

In total, thousands of ferry trips were operated throughout the year, carrying passengers in both directions.

According to data from Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, travel demand peaked during the summer months, with passenger traffic peaking at 280,693 in August, following 233,044 in July and 188,515 in September.

Kos was the most popular destination, largely due to its short distance from Bodrum and frequent ferry connections.

Chios and Rhodes also ranked among the top choices for Turkish travelers.

Officials note that the steady increase in passenger numbers over recent years reflects easier travel conditions and strong tourism demand.

One key factor has been the visa-on-arrival scheme, which allows Turkish citizens to obtain short-term visas at select Greek islands, making spontaneous and short holiday trips more accessible.

The ferry routes across the Aegean have become an important tourism bridge between the two countries, particularly during the peak holiday season, offering fast and convenient access to popular island destinations.

