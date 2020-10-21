More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November

ANKARA

Fifth and ninth-grade students will start going back to school for face-to-face classes in Turkey as of Nov. 2, while others will continue with online lessons as part of measures against COVID-19, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

Kindergarten pupils, as well as second, third, fourth, eighth and 12th graders, already began in-class education in the country.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting in Ankara on Oct. 20, Erdoğan added that the date for the resumption of face-to-face education for the remaining students will be announced depending on the developments.

He also stressed that authorities will tighten inspections on public venues, events and particularly public transport as to check people’s compliance with measures adopted against the outbreak.

The tracking of contacts of people with the virus will be carried out in a stricter manner, Erdoğan said.

Turkey uses the filiation method to screen the chain of contact to curb the spread of the disease.

Erdoğan also said the human trial phase in Turkey’s vaccine research is likely to start in two weeks, noting that the government’s hoped to complete work on a vaccination by spring.

According to the president, some 39 billion Turkish Liras (around $5 billion) of funds have been made available under the social support, short-term working allowance, unemployment allowance and the normalization support schemes.