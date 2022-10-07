More steps to be taken for cemevis

ISTANBUL
The Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency will be established to meet Alevi-Bektashi citizens’ demands and institutionalize the administration of cemevis, Alevi houses of worship, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.

Within the scope of a comprehensive preparation regarding the regulations on cemevis, officials from the Culture Ministry and the Interior Ministry visited 1,585 cemevis to determine the needs and demands, Erdoğan stated.

The Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency, which will be founded under Culture and Tourism Ministry, will manage all cemevis affiliated with mukhtars, municipalities and federations.

“All activities from cemevi services to education will be carried out under this institutional structure with public assurance and supervision,” Erdoğan explained.

“Thus, all problems related to lighting, drinking and domestic water, construction, repair, maintenance of expenses and zoning plans of the cemevis will be solved,” he added.

Alevi-Bektashi faith leaders, who are responsible for conducting the services in cemevis, will also be able to get appointed within the corporate structure.

“Every single member of our 85 million people in our country is a first-class citizen of our state,” he said.

“We have worked day and night to build a Türkiye where every member of our people can enjoy all fundamental rights and freedoms, from faith and worship to the right to education and work,” Erdoğan added.

