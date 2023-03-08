More hospitals to be evacuated: Koca

ISTANBUL

Amid ongoing safety measures being taken for hospitals at risk of collapse in the event of a possible earthquake, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that they are working on the relocation process of more hospitals.

Koca said they would announce what kind of measures will be taken for Cerrahpaşa, Çapa and other hospitals in Istanbul and Ankara within the following days.

He stated that more hospitals are required to be evacuated and that they will share the results of the structural analysis reports of said hospitals with the public.

Meanwhile, the dean’s office of Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty announced that outpatient clinics, treatments and laboratory services in all branches will be carried out in quake-safe steel construction buildings on the campus.

Koca visited Cerrahpaşa on March 4 to hold discussions about the continuation of medical services in the hospital.

In response, Prof. Dr. Sait Gönen, the dean of the Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty, stated on March 6 that incoming patients will be accepted and that the hospital is able to care for 70 percent of its current capacity.